Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NetScout Systems (NTCT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NetScout Systems (NASDAQ: NTCT):
- 5/31/2022 – NetScout Systems was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.
- 5/30/2022 – NetScout Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/19/2022 – NetScout Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 5/18/2022 – NetScout Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NetScout Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions – for today’s most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. “
- 5/11/2022 – NetScout Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $35.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.63. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $37.68.
NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.
