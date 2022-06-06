Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) in the last few weeks:

  • 5/20/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $660.00 to $580.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 5/20/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $700.00 price target on the stock.
  • 5/20/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $610.00 price target on the stock.
  • 5/20/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They now have a $620.00 price target on the stock.
  • 5/20/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $620.00 price target on the stock.
  • 5/20/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $600.00 to $610.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/20/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $685.00 to $615.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/20/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $545.00.
  • 5/20/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $700.00 to $600.00.
  • 5/18/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $625.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/17/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $610.00 to $729.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 5/17/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to $600.00.
  • 5/17/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $605.00 to $587.00.
  • 4/25/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $670.00 to $823.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 4/19/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $643.00 to $729.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 4/14/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $630.00 to $660.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/12/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $650.00 to $700.00.
  • 4/8/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $610.00 to $720.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $513.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,212. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $552.96 and a 200-day moving average of $540.53. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.00 and a 12 month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,108 shares of company stock valued at $48,700,905 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.