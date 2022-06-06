Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rockwool A/S (RKWAF)

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS: RKWAF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/23/2022 – Rockwool A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from 2,570.00 to 2,485.00.

5/20/2022 – Rockwool A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,970.00 to 1,860.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Rockwool A/S was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a 2,400.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Rockwool A/S was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Rockwool A/S stock remained flat at $$378.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $378.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.59. Rockwool A/S has a one year low of $378.59 and a one year high of $378.59.

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwool A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwool A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.