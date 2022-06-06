Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bolt Biotherapeutics (BOLT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: BOLT) in the last few weeks:

5/26/2022 – Bolt Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “

5/20/2022 – Bolt Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “

5/19/2022 – Bolt Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “

5/17/2022 – Bolt Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $5.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Bolt Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $13.00.

4/29/2022 – Bolt Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “

NASDAQ BOLT opened at $2.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.01.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,189,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after acquiring an additional 512,677 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,649,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

