Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bolt Biotherapeutics (BOLT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: BOLT) in the last few weeks:
- 5/26/2022 – Bolt Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “
- 5/20/2022 – Bolt Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “
- 5/19/2022 – Bolt Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “
- 5/17/2022 – Bolt Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $5.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – Bolt Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $13.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Bolt Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “
NASDAQ BOLT opened at $2.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.01.
Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.
