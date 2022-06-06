Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Burlington Stores (BURL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL):

6/1/2022 – Burlington Stores was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Burlington Stores have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been witnessing higher SG&A expenses for a while. Also, inflationary pressures with higher supply-chain costs and elevated freight expenses are concerning. These factors have been hurting the company’s performance for a while. Burlington Stores reported lower-than-expected results for first-quarter fiscal 2022. Both the top and the bottom line compared unfavorably with the respective prior fiscal year’s quarterly tallies. Quarterly performance was mainly hurt by lower inventory levels and weak sales, including comp trends in May similar to April. Margins were also soft in the quarter. However, the company’s smooth execution of the 2.0 initiative, focused on marketing, merchandising, and store prototype, appears encouraging.”

5/31/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $292.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $175.00 to $135.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $329.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $280.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $215.00.

5/27/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $209.00.

5/27/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to $207.00.

5/27/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $223.00 to $191.00.

5/17/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $218.00 to $209.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $223.00.

5/16/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $242.00.

5/4/2022 – Burlington Stores was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

5/4/2022 – Burlington Stores was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $221.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Burlington Stores have slid and underperformed the industry in past three months. The company has been witnessing higher SG&A expenses for a while. In addition, incremental freight expenses and supply-chain challenges are concerning. These factors hurt the fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both its top and the bottom line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Nonetheless, both sales and earnings improved year over year, buoyed by the solid execution of its 2.0 initiative, which is focused on marketing, merchandising and store prototype. However, margins were soft in the reported quarter. For first-quarter fiscal 2022, comps are likely to decrease in mid-teens with an operating margin deleverage of 750 bps from the level reported in the fiscal first quarter. It assumes a comp decline in mid-single digits for fiscal 2021.”

BURL stock traded up $4.02 on Monday, hitting $174.89. 804,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,794. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.41 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Burlington Stores Inc alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,305,000 after acquiring an additional 161,222 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,449,000 after acquiring an additional 189,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,041,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.