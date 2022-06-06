Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Eaton (ETN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Eaton (NYSE: ETN):

6/2/2022 – Eaton was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/31/2022 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Eaton was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Eaton was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/17/2022 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Eaton was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/4/2022 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $149.00 to $159.00.

5/4/2022 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $185.00.

5/4/2022 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $187.00 to $179.00.

5/4/2022 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $145.00.

5/3/2022 – Eaton was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/3/2022 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $155.00.

4/14/2022 – Eaton was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/14/2022 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $176.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $140.35 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $130.43 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.59%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 288.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

