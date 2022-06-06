Wells Fargo & Company Trims Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Target Price to $74.00

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

REXR opened at $65.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $55.84 and a 12-month high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 248,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,101,000 after buying an additional 145,865 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 61,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,191,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 303,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,586,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

