Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.56.

A number of analysts have commented on UP shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of UP stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $325.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 850,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

