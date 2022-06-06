Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $6.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.96 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. Whole Earth Brands has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $130.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.22 million. Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,294,000 after acquiring an additional 215,446 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,759,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,641,000 after buying an additional 71,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,769,000 after buying an additional 35,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,777,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,724,000 after buying an additional 41,952 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,702,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after buying an additional 996,282 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

