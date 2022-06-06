WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

WYY opened at $2.80 on Monday. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 million, a P/E ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 0.90.

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

