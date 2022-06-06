Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.61. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $9.38.

In related news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc bought 118,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 831,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wilhelmina International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wilhelmina International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

