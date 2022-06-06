Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.61. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $9.38.
In related news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc bought 118,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 831,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Wilhelmina International (Get Rating)
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wilhelmina International (WHLM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.