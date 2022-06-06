William Blair Comments on Terminix Global Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terminix Global in a report released on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. William Blair also issued estimates for Terminix Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Terminix Global had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terminix Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE TMX opened at $42.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Terminix Global has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 747,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter worth $9,724,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,265,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,718,000 after purchasing an additional 805,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

