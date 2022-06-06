William Blair Weighs in on Donaldson Company, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Donaldson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Get Donaldson alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

NYSE DCI opened at $53.25 on Monday. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.06%.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson (Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.