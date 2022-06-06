William Blair Weighs in on Tilly’s, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Tilly’s had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

TLYS stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $248.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

