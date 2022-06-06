Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Lowered to $152.00 at Morgan Stanley

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.53.

NYSE:WSM traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.02. 16,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.35 and its 200-day moving average is $152.68. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,030 shares of company stock worth $1,782,866 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

