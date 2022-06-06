Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 910 ($11.51).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WKP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.65) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.40) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.12) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

WKP stock opened at GBX 707 ($8.94) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 680.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 746.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -10.54. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 592.50 ($7.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 979 ($12.39).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.