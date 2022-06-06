WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $6.73 Per Share

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.42. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.
WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion.
TSE:WSP opened at C$146.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$149.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$163.43. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$130.65 and a twelve month high of C$187.94. The company has a market cap of C$17.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.02.
About WSP Global (Get Rating)
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
