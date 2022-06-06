WW International, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for WW International in a report released on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WW International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $297.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.60 million. WW International had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $7.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $526.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.60. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WW International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in WW International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in WW International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in WW International by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About WW International (Get Rating)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.