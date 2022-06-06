Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

XELB opened at $1.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XELB. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 201.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Xcel Brands by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.