Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE XIN opened at $0.93 on Monday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.