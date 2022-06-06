Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NYSE XIN opened at $0.93 on Monday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.
Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.
Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)
Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.
