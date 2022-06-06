XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.20-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE XPO opened at $55.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.63. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.86.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

