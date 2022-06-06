Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $1.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Yiren Digital has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $6.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Yiren Digital by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 38,673 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the period. 1.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

