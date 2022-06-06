Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $3.41.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a negative net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yunhong CTI Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTIB Get Rating ) by 164.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Yunhong CTI worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

