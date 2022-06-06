Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) will post ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.57). Atea Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,550%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 75,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 42,396 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 71,725 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. 545,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,440. The stock has a market cap of $649.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of -0.70. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

