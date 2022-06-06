Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) will post ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.57). Atea Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,550%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atea Pharmaceuticals.
Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 75,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 42,396 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 71,725 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. 545,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,440. The stock has a market cap of $649.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of -0.70. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
