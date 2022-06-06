Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.60 Million

Brokerages expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEOGet Rating) to report $25.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.95 million and the highest is $26.04 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $115.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $122.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $176.64 million, with estimates ranging from $164.50 million to $200.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.57% and a negative return on equity of 90.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVEO. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

AVEO stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.19. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

