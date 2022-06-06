Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $741.90 Million

Brokerages expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) will announce $741.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $744.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $739.96 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $331.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 123.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 59.34%. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 124.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 87,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 48,310 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $18.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $701.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

