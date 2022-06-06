Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.68 Million

Equities analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $34.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.56 million to $36.80 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $34.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $145.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.33 million to $150.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $155.49 million, with estimates ranging from $146.48 million to $164.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MIXT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $252.96 million, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.85. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 46.34%.

In other MiX Telematics news, Director Ian Jacobs purchased 1,252,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $601,248.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $34,191.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,004,900 shares of company stock worth $4,305,930 and have sold 189,230 shares worth $92,723. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth about $175,000.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

