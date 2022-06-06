Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to Post $0.43 EPS

Analysts expect OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OGE Energy.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business’s revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

OGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

In related news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,675,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in OGE Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after buying an additional 1,360,363 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 80.6% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,582,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,527,000 after buying an additional 706,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,739,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,876,000 after buying an additional 647,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 5,280.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 430,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,511,000 after buying an additional 422,224 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.14. 72,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.66. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average of $38.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

