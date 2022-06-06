Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $983.53 million and the highest is $1.04 billion. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $898.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $3.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXRH. Wedbush boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.10.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $80.14 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $102.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average of $84.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.14%.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Zarley purchased 7,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.56 per share, with a total value of $498,788.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,788.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,826,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 989,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,325,000 after purchasing an additional 789,308 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,405,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

