Zacks: Analysts Expect BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BigBear.ai’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that BigBear.ai will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BigBear.ai.
BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million.
Shares of NYSE BBAI opened at $5.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $39,142,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.
BigBear.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.
