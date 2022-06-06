Zacks: Analysts Expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $367.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) to announce $367.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $369.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $366.30 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $306.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at $873,531.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,991. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $85.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.46 and a 200 day moving average of $98.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.80. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $65.79 and a 12-month high of $134.50.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

