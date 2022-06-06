Zacks: Analysts Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.47 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $5.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.41 billion and the lowest is $4.49 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $5.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $21.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.05 billion to $22.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.50 billion to $22.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $65.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 663.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 31.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $460,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $1,300,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

