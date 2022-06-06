Zacks: Analysts Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.47 Billion

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) to announce sales of $5.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.41 billion and the lowest is $4.49 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $5.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $21.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.05 billion to $22.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.50 billion to $22.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $65.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 663.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 31.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $460,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $1,300,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.