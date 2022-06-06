Zacks: Analysts Expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) will post $163.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.90 million and the highest is $167.45 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $151.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $664.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $658.60 million to $673.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $699.24 million, with estimates ranging from $696.20 million to $705.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $160.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBU. Piper Sandler lowered Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of CBU opened at $67.17 on Monday. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $62.08 and a 52-week high of $81.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $665,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,979.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $863,095 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Community Bank System by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,203,000 after purchasing an additional 50,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Community Bank System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,382,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,727,000 after purchasing an additional 51,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Community Bank System by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,486,000 after purchasing an additional 647,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Community Bank System by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,312,000 after purchasing an additional 42,368 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Community Bank System by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 945,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,604,000 after purchasing an additional 42,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

