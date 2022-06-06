Zacks: Analysts Expect Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s earnings. Crescent Point Energy reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 156.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crescent Point Energy.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 96.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

CPG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

CPG stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.31. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,990,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after buying an additional 49,306 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 810,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 365,520 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,193,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after buying an additional 544,347 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

