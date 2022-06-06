Zacks: Analysts Expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $684.70 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) will announce $684.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $684.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $685.40 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $555.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,532,000 after purchasing an additional 285,620 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,825,000 after acquiring an additional 328,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 11.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,849,000 after buying an additional 186,361 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,821,000 after buying an additional 35,781 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KFY opened at $61.68 on Monday. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $55.88 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average of $67.60. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.73%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

