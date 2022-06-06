Zacks: Analysts Expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Million

Brokerages expect that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) will post $3.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.06 million to $3.80 million. Liquidia reported sales of $3.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year sales of $17.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.09 million to $22.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $53.18 million, with estimates ranging from $24.34 million to $90.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $4.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $277.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.78.

In other Liquidia news, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $357,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,152,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,815,409.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Lippe purchased 29,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,142.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 90,692 shares in the company, valued at $306,538.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,065,133 shares of company stock worth $10,395,378. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Liquidia by 4,365.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

