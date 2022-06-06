Zacks: Analysts Expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Analysts forecast that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.20. Travelzoo reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 732.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TZOO. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Travelzoo to $19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,810.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $36,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 348,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,371 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,496,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 2,055.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 195,239 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 87,521 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 303.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 43,960 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TZOO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,543. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $85.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Travelzoo

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

