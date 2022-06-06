Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $244.84 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) will report $244.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $245.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $244.40 million. BOX reported sales of $214.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $994.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $993.80 million to $995.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BOX.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.
In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,315 shares in the company, valued at $42,480,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 378.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 58,089 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter worth $981,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in BOX by 3.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 37.7% in the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,755,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,557,000 after acquiring an additional 480,919 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 22.5% in the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 217,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BOX opened at $27.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -85.13 and a beta of 1.16. BOX has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.05.
BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
