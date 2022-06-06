Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Celularity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Celularity posted earnings of ($2.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celularity will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Celularity.

Get Celularity alerts:

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 million. Celularity had a negative return on equity of 136.80% and a negative net margin of 330.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CELU shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Celularity by 28.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celularity by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Celularity during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celularity during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Celularity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CELU traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,969. The company has a market cap of $959.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. Celularity has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Celularity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celularity (CELU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.