Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $227.48 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) will announce sales of $227.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $227.00 million and the highest is $228.60 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $152.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year sales of $956.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $929.10 million to $965.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NET has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.02.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $54.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.51. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total value of $1,293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,633 shares of company stock worth $40,714,548. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 75.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 17,755 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 21.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 7.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 56.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

