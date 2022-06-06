Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) to report ($0.98) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the lowest is ($1.13). Coherus BioSciences reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 145%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($3.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.07 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 75.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,032 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 244,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $7.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $586.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

