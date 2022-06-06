Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Genenta Science’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genenta Science will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genenta Science.

Get Genenta Science alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genenta Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of GNTA opened at $7.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. Genenta Science has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.13.

About Genenta Science (Get Rating)

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genenta Science (GNTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genenta Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genenta Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.