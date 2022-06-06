Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.25 Million

Brokerages expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) will report $128.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.00 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $125.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $527.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $525.15 million to $530.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $574.04 million, with estimates ranging from $569.00 million to $579.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $123.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MESA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $5.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,794,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 188,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter worth about $404,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 241,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MESA opened at $2.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $108.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

