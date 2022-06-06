Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Oil States International posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $164.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.77 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 9.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oil States International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oil States International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 9.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,997,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 268,059 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oil States International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,330,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 163,976 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Oil States International by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,379,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 583,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oil States International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 61,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 713,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 150,612 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OIS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.07. 485,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,136. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $499.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 3.20. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $8.70.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

