Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) will announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Stantec reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $829.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.14 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STN. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

NYSE:STN traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $47.75. The stock had a trading volume of 71,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,821. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.95. Stantec has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $58.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 40.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Stantec by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,225,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,238,000 after buying an additional 1,676,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stantec by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,791,000 after buying an additional 110,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Stantec by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,777,000 after buying an additional 1,013,877 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Stantec by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,913,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,052,000 after buying an additional 82,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stantec by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,662,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,357,000 after buying an additional 261,602 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

