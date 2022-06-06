Zacks: Brokerages Expect A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) will announce $2.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals reported sales of $2.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will report full year sales of $8.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover A-Mark Precious Metals.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.10. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.84 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMRK. Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

In other news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $36,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $527,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,778,709 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $74.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.20. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $89.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $852.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.45.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

