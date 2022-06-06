Zacks: Brokerages Expect Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.38 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) will announce $6.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Akerna’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.06 million. Akerna posted sales of $4.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akerna will report full-year sales of $26.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.20 million to $28.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $33.30 million, with estimates ranging from $32.10 million to $34.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Akerna.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.52). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

KERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Akerna from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

NASDAQ KERN opened at $0.43 on Monday. Akerna has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Akerna in the third quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Akerna in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Akerna by 133.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 175,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Akerna in the third quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akerna in the second quarter valued at $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

