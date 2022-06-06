Zacks: Brokerages Expect Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) will announce $5.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.69 billion and the highest is $6.21 billion. Banco Bradesco posted sales of $4.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full-year sales of $23.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.55 billion to $25.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.29 billion to $26.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Banco Bradesco.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,912,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,271,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,260 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,258,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873,053 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,739,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 26,069,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBD opened at $4.10 on Monday. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $5.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0037 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

