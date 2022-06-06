Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.11 Million

Brokerages forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $32.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.71 million to $32.50 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $27.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $132.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.55 million to $132.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $152.16 million, with estimates ranging from $150.20 million to $154.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.71 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BWB shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $69,947.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,207,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,267,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 195.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BWB opened at $16.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

