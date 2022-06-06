Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Will Announce Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the highest is $2.29. Canadian Natural Resources reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 118.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $8.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $9.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $8.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNQ. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 39,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 70,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

CNQ opened at $67.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.44. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $70.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

